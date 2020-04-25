|
Frank J. Wells, 85, of Quincy, passed away at 9:42 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. A private graveside service will be held in Woodland Cemetery in Quincy. Pastor Danny Schluckebier will officiate. Pastor Larry Connour will assist. Frank was born Jan. 26, 1935, in Quincy to Orville and Ada Worley Wells. He married Mary Moecker on March 2, 1957, at St. Boniface Church in Quincy. She survives. In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Frank A. Wells (Rhonda) of Camp Point, Christy Holm (Mike) of Quincy and Susan Goerlich (Jeff) of Quincy; one son-in-law, Brad Dudding of Colorado; nine grandchildren, Justin Wells (Katie), Sarah Holm, Katie Giacoletto (Nick), Paula Holm, Natalie Goerlich, David Goerlich, Amanda Goerlich, Dustin Kindhart (Stacy) and Bradley Kindhart (Kelsey); five great-grandchildren; one brother, James "Jim" O. Wells (Nancy) of Quincy; and many nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Kathy Dudding; two brothers, Richard and Donald Wells; and one sister, Martha Viar. Frank proudly served his country in the U.S. Naval Reserves. Frank was a contractor and carpenter for Wells Construction for over 40 years. Frank enjoyed doing remodeling and concrete work. He loved spending time in the country, whether that was cutting wood or simply just being outdoors. He was a sports fan. He also had quite the collection of ball caps. And Frank's initial-shaped pancakes were always a favorite of his kids while growing up. After Frank gave his life to the Lord, he wanted to serve Him. He served Him many years in Quincy Catholic Cursillo. He also did a lot at Grandview Church over the years with visiting older people and those in the hospital. The last few years, he had been a part of Quincy Faith Assembly of God Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Assembly of God Church. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020