Frank Joseph Haxel, 61, of Quincy, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home. Frank was born Oct. 12, 1958, in Quincy, the son of George H. and Ruth C. (Niehaus) Haxel. He was raised in Quincy and graduated from Quincy Senior High School. He married Marilyn (Dreyer) Crim on May 17, 1980, at St. Anthony Catholic Church and later married Cindy Vancil on July 5, 2003, at Vermont Street United Methodist Church in Quincy. As a teenager, Frank began working at his parents' business, Motor Valet Car Wash, located at 35th and State streets in Quincy. He spent many years managing it and expanding it, working alongside his father and brother. When the business closed in 2013, he engaged his building expertise through employment with Austin Properties and subsequently pursued his interest in custom woodworking through employment at McClain Creek Woodworks. Additionally, Frank began working with his wife at her dance studio in 2004 in various operational capacities. He was instrumental in establishing a music offering at the studio in 2009, rebranded collectively as the Vancil Performing Arts Center, located at Eighth and Ohio streets. As a "jack-of-all-trades," his responsibilities were varied, and he took pride in building out the new music studio and managing its daily operations. Frank had a selfless passion for improving the lives of others through his work and volunteer activities, willingly bestowing smiles and a helping hand. He was a devoted supporter of Six String Heroes, a nonprofit that provides guitar lessons and materials for military veterans to help them cope with post-traumatic stress disorder and other disabilities. He also was an ardent advocate for the We Back the Blue campaign, founded in 2015, which honors and rallies public support for local law enforcement. This parlayed into his role as an organizer of the Red, White and Back the Blue Festival to show support for emergency services personnel and provide public education. In addition to his wife, Cindy, and his parents; survivors include his two children, Daniel (Morgan Putman) Haxel of Chicago and Kristina Haxel of Quincy; granddaughter, Bella Geise of Quincy; siblings, Phil (Cheryl Wiewel) Haxel of Quincy, Monica Haxel of Chicago, Cindy (Tom) Stupavsky of Quincy, Pam (George) Dreyer of Quincy, Patti (Roger) Walsh of Elmhurst and Melinda (Paul) Niemann of St. Charles, Mo.; the mother of his children, Marilyn Crim of Quincy; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his infant brother; and many aunts and uncles. Due to COVID-I9 restrictions, a private funeral will be held at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery in Quincy. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Frank Haxel's memory to the Bay City Foundation to support Quincy's first responders by mailing the donation to 635 S. 57th Street, Quincy, IL, or to Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, 823 Broadway, Quincy. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020