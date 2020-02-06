|
Frank Marion Stout Sr., 78, of Bowen, and formerly of Timewell, passed away at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at his home. He was born May 10, 1941, in Plymouth, Ill., the son of Frank Lafayette and Ferne Darlene Little Stout. Mr. Stout was a heavy-equipment operator through the Operating Engineers Local 965 in Springfield, Ill., where he served with pride. Frank later owned and operated Stout Landscaping and Excavating for several years. He attended Brown County High School in Mount Sterling. Survivors include four children, Terasa Curtis (Wilbur) of Parrish, Fla., Janice Baker (David) of Quincy, Frank Stout Jr. of Elvaston, Ill., and Rebecca McAllister (Derek) of Sutter, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Tasha Easley, Alisha Curtis, Brendan Stout, Jarricca Stout, Brooke Barnes, Claire McAllister and Briar McAllister; seven great-grandchildren, Drake, Trevor, Bentley, Braxton, Brayson, Addalynn and Kyler; a brother, Roland Stout of St. Louis; four sisters, Sonja Downing (Richard) of Painted Post, N.Y., Bonnie Stout of Raymond, Ill., Karen Scheer (Michael) of Sherrard, Ill., and Barbara Spencer (Steve) of Odessa, Texas; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Richard and Roger Stout. Per his request, cremation will be accorded. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling with Pastor Matt Haberman officiating. Burial of the cremated remains will follow in the Mounds Cemetery near Timewell. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed online at hendrickerfuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020