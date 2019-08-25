|
Frank Stephen Nagy, 96, passed into glory Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. He was born Nov. 13, 1922, to Hungarian immigrants, Ferenc Nagy and Terezia (Csak) Nagy in Divernon, Ill. At the age of 7, his mother died after childbirth. Frank and his younger brothers were taken to live at the Catholic Children's Home in Alton, Ill. Frank had fond memories and gratitude for the nuns and priests who taught and cared for them. At age 14, a family took him in to live and work at their store in Alton while he attended Marquette High School. In 1940, Frank went to live with another family who needed a strong boy to assist them in caring for their disabled son. Frank graduated from Marquette in 1941. Frank enlisted in the U.S. Merchant Marines in 1942. He attended basic training in St. Petersburg, Fla., and was then admitted to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y. As an engine cadet, he spent eight months at sea, where he survived a torpedo attack. Frank graduated with a diploma in marine engineering in May 1945 and a commission in the U.S. Naval Reserve. He achieved the rank of chief engineer marine and lieutenant in the Navy. As a mariner, Frank sailed around the world many times. In 1949, Frank left the sea and came home to Alton. He met June Collins, and they were married at St. Patrick's Church in Alton on Oct. 18, 1950. The new Illinois Power plant was being constructed in Wood River, and Frank was hired for his knowledge of steam turbines. He worked in supervisory roles at Illinois Power and wrote the maintenance manual for the plant, which was still in use after his retirement. Frank retired after 40 years of loyal service. Frank was an avid gardener, photographer and enjoyed the beauty of nature. He loved his family, especially children. Frank and June enjoyed traveling and camping throughout North America, their most memorable trip being in 1989 when they spent two months driving and camping throughout Alaska. For 11 years, they served as volunteers at the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site in Hartford, Ill. Frank and June attended First Presbyterian Church in Alton. In addition to his wife, June, survivors include a son, Robert (Debbie) Nagy of Manchester, Mo.; a daughter, Janice (Kurt) Leimbach of Quincy; a brother, Jim (Marilyn) Nagy of Jacksonville, Ill.; five grandchildren, Kathryn (Brandon) Gaines of Lexington, Ky., Thomas (Colleen) Nagy of Chicago, Diane (Jonathan) Mathis of Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., James (Carrie) Nagy of Ballwin, Mo., and Susan (Daniel) Cain of Pikeville, Ky.; four great-grandchildren, Elayne and Corrine Mathis, Henry Gaines and Zachary Nagy. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, William, John and Joseph Nagy; and infant sister, Matilda Nagy. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the caring staff and friends at Good Samaritan Home and all those involved in his care from Quincy Medical Group. Funeral services were held in Alton with burial in Oakwood Cemetery in Alton. Memorials can be made to Good Samaritan Home or the . Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
