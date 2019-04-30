Home

Airsman-Hires Chapel - Griggsville
Route 107, Box 341
Griggsville, IL 62340
(217) 833-2321
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Airsman-Hires Chapel - Griggsville
Route 107, Box 341
Griggsville, IL 62340
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Airsman-Hires Chapel - Griggsville
Route 107, Box 341
Griggsville, IL 62340
Funeral
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Bethel Church
Griggsville, IL
Frank Turnbull


Frank Turnbull Obituary
GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. -- Frank Warren Turnbull, 92, of Griggsville, Ill., died early Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Liberty Village of Pittsfield, Ill.

He was born Jan. 31, 1927, in Griggsville, son of the late Arthur Frederick and Gladys Glenn Turnbull.

He married Bonnie Nelson on Oct. 20, 1957 in Galesburg, Ill., and she preceded him in death on Nov. 18, 2007.

Frank was a graduate of Griggsville High School Class of 1945. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea, obtaining the rank of Sergeant. He was a life member of the V.F.W. He retired from the Griggsville Post Office after 23 years and continued farming into his 90s. Frank was a 70-year member of the Griggsville Masonic Lodge No. 45 A.F. & A.M. where he was past master and secretary and was also district deputy grand master for the 13th Ward for 19 years. He was also a 65-year member of Quincy Valley Consistory where he was organist, and in 1986 he was awarded the Meritorious Service Award from the Counsel of Deliberation. In addition, he was a 50-year life member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Rose Croix White Shrine of Jerusalem, Elijah Smith Chapter of SAR, Abraham Lincoln Chapter of People to People, and past state president of the Illinois Rural Youth. Frank was a member of the Griggsville United Methodist Church where he was also part time organist. He was a trustee of Bethel Cemetery served as secretary/treasurer for 25 years. Frank loved any sort of history and enjoyed coin and stamp collecting. Frank loved music, playing piano and organ, and attending musical theater productions.

Surviving is a daughter, Elizabeth Turnbull of Griggsville; a brother, Norman Turnbull of Griggsville; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his brothers William and Glenn Turnbull.

SERVICES: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Bethel Church, Griggsville. Masonic Services will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019. Burial, with military rites conducted by Griggsville American Legion Post, will follow in Bethel Cemetery.

VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Chapel.

MEMORIALS: Bethel Church.

ARRANGEMENTS: Airsman-Hires Chapel.

WEBSITE: airsman-hires.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019
