EWING, Mo. -- Frankie Pearl Phillips, 100, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Harmony Gardens in Warrensburg. She was born June 23, 1918, to Earl Doscher and Ella Gruber Doscher on the family farm in Ewing. She married James T. Phillips on Sept. 25, 1940, in LaGrange. Pearl was a graduate of Ewing High School and went on to receive her registered nurse certification from Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., in the Class of 1939. James was enlisted in the military during World War II, and they lived in California before and after the war, where she continued serving as a nurse. In 1958, the family moved back to Missouri, where they ran the family business, Heet Gas Co. Pearl was a 60-plus-year member of Chilhowee Baptist Church and a worldwide traveler. She loved her family, and she will be dearly missed. Survivors include her son, Bob Phillips (wife Debbie) of Chilhowee; three granddaughters, Tabitha Schmidt (husband Mike) of Greenwood, Heidi Phillips of Kansas City and Misty Phillips of Warrensburg; four great-grandchildren, Peyton Schmidt, Samantha Schmidt, Connor George and Turner George; a niece, Pam Stowe (husband Ralph) of Holland, Mich., and a nephew, Normen Martin (wife Linda) and their son, John, all of Decatur, Ark. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Phillips; son, Ed Phillips; brothers, Willis Doscher (wife Melba), Oren Doscher and Earl Doscher Jr.; and a sister, Agnes Martin (husband Leland). SERVICES: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Ewing. MEMORIALS: Chilhowee Baptist Church. Leave checks in care of Sweeney-Phillips and Holdren Funeral Home. ARRANGEMENTS: Sweeney-Phillips and Holdren Funeral Home, Warrensburg. WEBSITE: sweeneyphillipsholdren.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019