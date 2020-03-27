|
AUGUSTA, Ill. -- Franklin E. "Frank" Avise Jr., 64, of Augusta, Ill., died at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. He was born on Nov. 4, 1955, in Ft. Worth, Tex., to Franklin E. Sr. and Barbara Gardner Avise. He married Cyndia Means on Dec. 8, 1979, in Galesburg, Ill. She survives. Frank was a graduate of Southeastern High School in Augusta. He owned and operated Avise Truck Repair in Augusta since 1989. He was active and served as chief of the Augusta Fire Department for many years and was instrumental in organizing the First Responders team in Augusta. He was of the Baptist faith. He is survived by his wife, Cyndia; a daughter, Tamie Jo (Craig) Clanin of Bowling Green, Mo.; three grandchildren, Cody Franklin Paul of Bowling Green, Mo., Tiana Noelle Paul of Macomb, Ill., and Joseph Wayne Paul of Danville, Ill.; a brother, Kevin (Marcia) Avise of Bowen, Ill.; two sisters, Sheila (David) Gross of Ozark, Mo., and Pat Avise of Augusta, Ill.; Micheal (Amber) Thompson whom Frank thought of as a son, and their children, Keith and Abby; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, William Cole Paul. Private graveside services will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Woodlawn Cemetery in Augusta, Ill., by Pastor Chris Cook. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Blessing Cancer Center or Hugs of Hancock County and may be sent to the family or to the funeral home. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Raymond Smith and his staff for their compassionate care. The Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, Ill., is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020