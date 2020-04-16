|
Franklin "Frank" Howser, 94, of Quincy, passed away at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home. A private graveside service will be in Greenmount Cemetery, with the Rev. Josh Vahle officiating. A life celebration service will be held at a later date. Arrangements for cremation are under the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, IL. Frank was born May 29, 1925, in Quincy to William and Ada W. (Augustine) Howser. He married Betty Naderhoff on Aug. 23, 1947, in Quincy. She preceded him in death on Feb. 25, 2004. Frank worked as an electrician most of his life and was a longtime member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He also was a Shriner and a Mason. Before enlisting in the U.S. Navy, he worked at International Shoe Co. He served honorably in the Navy during World War II. Frank was a member of Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ in Quincy. He loved his family, and spending time with them was his greatest joy. He loved being outdoors and working in his yard. During his younger days, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. Survivors include two children, Frank W. Howser (Pam) of Quincy and Lori A. Howser of Quincy; two grandchildren, Kristin Howser (Justin Knight) and Michael Bradley (Ash); one stepgrandson, Andrew Roberts; four great-grandchildren, Skylor Sohn, Kalib Knight, Karly Knight and Jessica Bradley; one stepgreat-grandson, Romyn Roberts; one brother, Jack Howser (Berniece) of Lakeland, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Kayla Howser; one grandson, Shawn Bradley; two brothers, Earl Howser and Lee Howser; three sisters, Elnora Ziegler, Alberta Weid and Elaine Naderhoff; and his beloved dog, Baby. Memorial contributions may be made to the grandchildren's education fund c/o Lori Howser. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed atODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020