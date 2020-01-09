|
|
QUINCY -- Franklin J. "Frank" Griggs, 86, of Quincy, died at 1:55 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Frank was born May 19, 1933, in Meyer, Ill., a son of George and Velma Paden Griggs. He married Mabel Snow in 1953, in Quincy. They divorced in 1967. On Aug. 3, 1968, he married Barbara Sue Andrews Carlson, in Quincy. She preceded him in death on June 27, 2018. He attended Quincy Schools and served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956 as a Field Wire Communications in Germany. Frank worked at the International Shoe Company, Quincy Timber Company, Brower Manufacturing Company, and Celotex, where he worked from 1969 until his retirement in 1999. His passion was always working on cars. He was considered one of the best shade tree mechanics in Quincy. Frank also enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing. He was of the Protestant faith. Survivors include two daughters, Laurie Crabill and Lucretia (Terry) Scott, of Quincy; two stepsons, Steve Carlson of Evansville, Ind., and Greg (Katie) Carlson of Cumming, Ga.; 11 grandchildren, Jake, Ellie, Sam, Daniel, Ciera, Kristin, Cody, Torrie, Roy, Denver, and Kim; many great and great-great grandchildren; a brother, Lannie (Karen) Griggs; and a sister, Connie Rathbun. In addition to his wife, Frank was preceded in death by a son, Gary Michael; his parents; a brother, Lloyd Griggs; and two sisters, Nena Bradley and Joan Hess. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Burial in New Providence Cemetery, Ursa, Ill., with Military Honors conducted by the United States Army and American Legion Post 823. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials to donor's choice. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020