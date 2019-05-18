Fred A. Brewer, 83, of Hamilton, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at River Hills Village in Keokuk, Iowa. Fred was born Jan. 18, 1936, to Sherman and Birdie Brewer in Sharon, Tenn. He was the 12th of 17 children. Fred attended school in Sidonia, Tenn. As a teenager, he moved to Chicago, Ill., to enter the workforce. While working at Buena Presbyterian Church, he met Evelyn Anne Swenson, whom he later married. After their marriage, Fred and Evelyn moved to Hamilton. Fred retired from Horner Box/Stone Container in Keokuk. Fred and Evelyn were the proud parents of two sons, Sherman (Julie) Brewer of Morton, Ill., and Alan (Melissa) Brewer of Hamilton. They survive. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Stephen (Holly) Brewer of Celina, Texas, Bradley Brewer of Waukesha, Wis., Emily Brewer of Morton, Jake Ayers of Warsaw, Ill., and Lizabeth Ayers of Peoria, Ill. Additional survivors include a brother, Wilbur (Jean) Brewer of Tennessee; and numerous Swenson brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, along with nieces and nephews. Fred was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn; his parents and parents-in-law; and 15 siblings. Fred never met a stranger and was known for sharing silly stories and jokes. At River Hills Village, he was always teasing residents and staff members. Fred enjoyed auctions, bingo, playing cards and time spent at the Hamilton Senior Citizen Center. Fred also had a heart for service, working diligently as a deacon at Sutter Salem Bible Church for years. He drove many children to the Awana program on Wednesday nights. Fred enjoyed providing financial support to several missionaries and Whispering Winds Bible camp. Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 15, at Sutter Salem Bible Church with the Rev. Mike Shea officiating. Burial followed at Sutter Salem Bible Church Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, May 14, at Printy Funeral home in Hamilton. A memorial has been established for camp scholarships for Awana and Youth Group members of Sutter Salem Bible Church. Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton handled arrangements. Tributes and condolences may be left at printyfuneralhome.com and at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 18 to May 20, 2019