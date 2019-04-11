ROODHOUSE, Ill. -- Fred "Ted" Sitton, 65, of Roodhouse, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in the comfort of his own home. This name invokes so much that there is not going to be enough room to detail all of the accolades. Fred is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Tom; his daughter, Kate; and preceded in death by his son, Christopher; brother, John; and his parents, Tom and Mary Sitton. A plethora of people who felt like they were family even though they weren't were fortunate enough to be a part of his life. Ted's wife, Sharon, jilted him numerous times during their courtship but eventually came to adore and cherish their time together. Ted often mentioned that his only wish is that they could have spent more than the 41 years they had together. Ted decided early on to be different, which is why he chose to be architecturally challenged and bought the strangest house in town. The geodesic dome home was known throughout the area as the resting place of the "Big Red Snap-on Truck," Ted, in spite of Snap-on's corporate policy, made a living selling tools to people who couldn't afford them or even needed them. Most people bought them just so they could talk to "Ted" and in the process became close friends and practically family. Ted's love of music was legendary, and most people who knew him didn't understand that Ted, family and friends trooped off to music festivals from Florida, Indiana and Illinois to see artists that practically no one had heard of. His love of cars was epic, and he early on decided to own and drive any goofy configuration of automobiles that Detroit could produce. From Corvairs to Gremlins and everything in between, Ted owned them all at one time or another. The most noted is the "56 Nomad Wagon" that still draws stares from anyone who sees it. He was an avid supporter of White Hall Drag-O-Way, chairman of the Roodhouse Park Board for 18 years and coached Little League baseball and Jr. League football. He was an avid motorcyclist, and again, the number of models that he had was wonderfully impressive. If it said "Harley" on it, it was OK in Ted's book. He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church and participated in numerous outreach programs including Cursillo, Residents Encounter Christ, Via De Cristo and the Saturday morning men's prayer group. He was a generous, caring, funny man who always greeted everyone he met with his incredible wit and humility. He will be missed by everyone who ever had the good fortune to know him. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at All Saints Catholic Church, White Hall. Burial will follow in White Hall Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, White Hall. MEMORIALS: City of Roodhouse Youth Programs, Greene County Food Bank, Mandy's Whine and Bark Animal Shelter and All Saints Catholic Church. ARRANGEMENTS: Airman-Hires Funeral Home. WEBSITE: airsman-hires.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary