QUINCY -- Fred Stiehle Schudel, 74, passed away at 11:08 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Born March 8, 1945, in Decatur, Ill., Fred was a son of Frederick Stiehle and Helen Ruth Chodat Schudel. Fred served his country in the Army, including a tour of duty in Vietnam. He was a member of V.F.W. in Peoria, Ill. Fred received both his Bachelor's degree and Master of Social Work degree from Loyola University Chicago. He was a social worker in Tazewell County and for over 20 years at Bridgeway Inc. in Galesburg, Ill. Survivors include his three children and ten grandchildren, Mark Schudel (Jessica) of Rochester, Ill., and their children Truman, Eleanor and Lincoln; Melissa Black (John) of Jenison, Mich., and their children Sean and Katherine; and David Schudel (Amy) of Peoria, Ill., and their children Joey, Alex, Bella, Abby and Sammy. Also surviving is one brother John L. Schudel (Mary Margaret) of St. Louis, Mo.; two nephews, Nicholas Schudel and Michael Schudel; and one niece, Laura Schudel Reiland. He was married to Mary Anne McCauslin for 20 years. Services will be held Friday morning, Aug. 30, at the All Faiths Chapel at the Illinois Veterans Home. Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. with a funeral mass beginning at 10:30 a.m. Full Military Honors by the Illinois National Guard Funeral Honor Detail. Private burial will be Saturday in the South Macon Township Cemetery in Macon, Ill. Memorials may be made to Illinois Veterans Home Activities Fund in Fred Schudel's name. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019