QUINCY -- Fred T. Schroeder, 86, of Quincy, died at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Sunset Home in Quincy. Born Jan. 15, 1933, in Villa Crespo, Argentina, South America, Fred was a son of Theodore and Emilia Horn Schroeder. He married Marilyn Jean Myers on Feb. 15, 1964, at Christ Lutheran Church in Normal, Ill. She survives. Fred was born and raised in Argentina, South America. His father was a missionary in the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church. Fred came to the United States in 1950 and became a citizen at that time. He served in Panama during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. Mr. Schroeder attended Bradley School of Horology in Peoria, Ill., graduating in 1957. He was an accomplished jeweler and watchmaker. He began his career at Sorg Jewelers in Bloomington, Ill., and later partnered with Bill Frautschi to purchase Sorg Jewelers in Morton, Ill. Fred continued his work in Bloomington as the owner of Carman/Schroeder Jewelers until his retirement in 2002. Following retirement, Fred and Marilyn moved to Quincy, where Fred continued work as a part-time jeweler and watchmaker at Dame and Hurdle Company. Fred had served as "ambassador" for the Illinois Retail Jewelers Association, traveling Illinois as a goodwill representative for jewelers. He served as past president of the Illinois Retail Jewelers Association and on the board of directors for many years. He also served the Central Illinois Watchmaker Association as a past president and board member. Fred served on the board of elders at Christ Lutheran Church in Normal and was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Quincy. Survivors, in addition to his wife, are his daughter, Sara Renee Schroeder Bell (Craig), Bellevue, Wash.; his son, Todd Mikel Schroeder, Camp Point, Ill.; his grandson, Austin Martin Schroeder, Bellingham, Wash.; his sister-in-law, Dorothy Schroeder, St. Louis; four nieces, Julie Schroeder, Kansas City, Mo., Amber Matheny (Ryan) and Carrie Bobela (Tim), Richardson, Texas, and her children, Austin, Andrea, and Ashley, and Martedi Schroeder, of St. Louis, and her son, Clint; two nephews, Micko Schroeder of St. Louis and Shane Schroeder (Denise); and many cousins and family in the Moline/Coal Valley, Ill., area. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Walter E. Schroeder and Richard Schroeder; and a niece, Carla Matheny. SERVICES: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Quincy with the Rev. Martin Eden conducting. Private family burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Camp Point. MEMORIALS: Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Lutheran Service Ministries or the . ARRANGEMENTS: Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home, Camp Point.