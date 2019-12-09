|
Freda M. Humke, 96, of rural Camp Point, died at 3:08 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her home. Born March 26, 1923, in Burton Township, Freda was a daughter of Frank and Myrtle Schnell Kleemeyer. She married Charles H. Humke on March 5, 1946, at the St. James Church parsonage in Quincy. He preceded her in death on Sept. 28, 1999. Mrs. Humke was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Lost Prairie. She was a devoted farm wife and mother throughout her life. Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Claus, Maywood, Mo., and Linda Hyer, Liberty; three sons, Aldo (Chris) Humke, LaPrairie, Lowell Humke, Shelby, Iowa., and Donald (Lynn) Humke, Camp Point; 11 grandchildren, Rebekah Claus, Dallas, Texas., Mark Claus, Macomb, Jeff (Penny) Hyer, Liberty, Julie Hyer (fiance Albert Wisniewski, Quincy, Justin Hyer, Liberty, Stephen (Paula) Humke, Flannigan, Ill., John (Elizabeth) Humke, Loraine, Katie (Brad) Beharrell, Southwold, Ontario, Emily Humke, Quincy, Kelly (Tim) Streng, Arlington Heights, Ill.., and Carmen (Chris) Wooley, Urbandale, Iowa.; nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter in infancy; two sons in law, Larry Claus and Bill Hyer; three sisters, and four brothers. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Lost Prairie by the Rev. Ronald Graham. Burial will follow at Lost Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Lost Prairie. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Lost Prairie, Lost Prairie Cemetery or Blessing Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.hamiltonfuenralhomes.net. The Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019