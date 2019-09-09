|
AUGUSTA, Ill. -- Freda M. Rampley, 93, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Golden Good Shepherd Home, Golden, Ill., where she had resided for the past 2.5 years (since a stroke in 2017 prevented her from living at home alone). Freda was born Dec. 6, 1925, in Liberty, Ill., to Everett and Nettie (Fischer) Taylor. She studied business and accounting at Gem City College, Quincy, and Carthage College, Carthage, Ill., before marrying Oscar Wm. Rampley in June of 1946. They made their home in West Point, Ill., originally, before moving to Denver, Ill., until 1965, when they moved to Augusta, Ill., where she continued to live until 2017. She worked with her husband as bookkeeper/dispatcher for Pitt Truck Inc. and for Rampley Transport Inc. Oscar preceded her in death in 1996. Freda was diagnosed with an unknown neurological disorder when she was quite young which caused her to have moderate/severe tremors (Parkinsons-like) of her upper extremities. Despite this disability, she attended school, learned to type (as her primary written communication), raised and nurtured three children, gardened and preserved fruits and vegetables, learned to drive in the early '60s, did cross-stitch and embroidery, learned to golf in the '70s, and played pinochle and Yahtzee with her friends and family. Freda attended Denver Christian Church for several years and then became a member of Mount Pleasant Christian Church. She was active as a Deaconess, Sunday School teacher, assisted with vacation bible school, volunteered at Lamoine Christian Service Camp, and was a member/officer of a number of other local civic organizations. She was an avid book reader even in her later years when she could still read three to four books per week. Augusta Library, in fact, ran out of books for her at one point. She had a steadfast faith and prayed her friends and family through many situations. She most enjoyed making people smile and laugh with her jokes and stories. Freda is survived by her daughter, Peggy L.(Coleman) Phelps (and Douglas), of Spokane, Wash.; her son, Curtis R. Rampley (and Rita), of Augusta, Ill.; her sisters-in-law JoAnna Taylor of Davenport, Fla., Judy Lance of Brimfield, Ill., and Valeata Monroe of Hamilton, Ill.; and brother-in-law, Willard Rampley of Basco, Ill. She was loved by her seven grandchildren: Tamara (Coleman) Falk, Todd (Treasa Tran) Coleman, Tarena (Chris Bajalcaliev) Coleman, Jonathan Phelps, Christopher Rampley, Heather (Jay) Rampley Stiles, Rex (Kandy Yocum) Rampley, and Doug (Autumn) Rampley; 18 great-grandchildren (all of whom live in Illinois and Washington); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father; mother; stepfather, John Taylor; one son, Rex J. Rampley, and son-in-law, Kenneth L. Coleman, who both died in a drowning accident in August of 1973; her husband passed in 1996; and her brother, Dick Taylor also preceded her in death. Likewise, her best friend of many years, Ruth Burton, passed in 2017. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, Ill., with the Rev. Ryan Derr officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton, Ill. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Golden Good Shepherd Home or Mt. Pleasant Christian Church. Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, Ill., is handling arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019