|
|
Freda S. Deeds, 79, of Quincy, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at St. Vincent's Home. She was born Oct. 26, 1939, in Springfield, Mo., the daughter of Fern Higgins Pinney and Don Pinney. Freda was a CNA and worked at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. Survivors include a daughter, Patricia (Billy) Johnson; and a grandson, Dakota Johnson; Freda was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Joe Pinney and Alfred Pinney. Cremation rites have been accorded. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019