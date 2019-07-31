Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Deeds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda S. Deeds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freda S. Deeds Obituary
Freda S. Deeds, 79, of Quincy, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at St. Vincent's Home.

She was born Oct. 26, 1939, in Springfield, Mo., the daughter of Fern Higgins Pinney and Don Pinney.

Freda was a CNA and worked at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.

Survivors include a daughter, Patricia (Billy) Johnson; and a grandson, Dakota Johnson;

Freda was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Joe Pinney and Alfred Pinney.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now