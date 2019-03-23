Frederick Lee Bradshaw, 82, of rural Griggsville, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. He was born April 6, 1936, to Thomas and Lois Sweeting Bradshaw in Quincy. He married Carole Schulten on July 9, 1969, in Hannibal, Mo. She survives. Fred graduated from Griggsville High School in 1954 before joining the U.S. Army for three years. Upon returning to Pike County, Fred then went on to attend Western Illinois University, where he received a bachelor's degree in agriculture. Fred was a farmer by trade, but he also was an agriculture advocate. Fred served on many boards over the years, which included Farm Credit Services of Western Illinois; Illinois Soybean Checkoff Board; National Biodiesel Board; Council on Food and Agriculture Research, where he also was treasurer; Two Rivers RC&D, past chairman; Pike County Farm Bureau; Griggsville Rural Fire District, treasurer; Pike County Board; and the Orr Research Center Corp., where Fred was one of the founding members of the board who took a concept of an agriculture research farm in Western Illinois to the showplace it is today. He spent countless hours promoting, lobbying, fundraising and negotiating purchases to bring the project off the ground. One of his proudest moments was when he helped facilitate the one-of-a-kind agreement between the University of Illinois and John Wood Community College to share resources at the Orr Research Center. Fred also was a member of Griggsville Masonic Lodge and Shriners, Griggsville United Methodist Church, Griggsville/Perry American Legion, and he was a precinct committeeman and vice chairman of the Pike County Republican Party. Over the years, he received many awards for his work in agriculture, including the award of merit for distinguished service to agriculture, awarded by Gamma Sigma Delta Honor of Agriculture, University of Illinois and the Lifetime Achievements Recognition-College of ACES-University of Illinois. Fred enjoyed his political and community activities, but his true enjoyment in life was spending time with his family. Fred and Carole visited all 50 states and 47 countries on every continent except Antarctica. He also enjoyed visiting with his grandchildren and attending their sports events and other activities. In addition to his wife, Carole, survivors include three sons, Jeff (Erin) Bradshaw of Plainfield, Ind., Eric Bradshaw of Griggsville and Matt (Lori) Bradshaw of Griggsville; seven grandchildren, Sami and Lincoln Bradshaw of Plainfield, Jacob and Jane Bradshaw of Pittsfield, and Wesley, Cody and Kyle Bradshaw of Griggsville; two brothers, Phillip (Linda) Bradshaw of Griggsville and Harvey (Judy) Bradshaw of Griggsville; sisters-in-law, Kay Adams of Hannibal and Sue (John) Bier of Palmyra, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews. SERVICES: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 25, at Niebur Funeral Home, Pittsfield. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Orr Research Farm. ARRANGEMENTS: Niebur Funeral Home. WEBSITE: nieburfh.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary