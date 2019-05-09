QUINCY -- G. LaVerne Oitker, 99, of Good Samaritan Home, formerly of Liberty, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the home. She was born May 26, 1919, to Fred and Sylvia L. (Balzer) DeWitt in rural Liberty. She married Merle A. Oitker on May 14, 1941, in Hannibal, Mo. He died May 21, 1995. LaVerne was a member of Richfield United Methodist Church. The family would like to thank the staff of Good Samaritan Home, Blessing Hospice and the Rev. Lois Sorrill for the wonderful care given to LaVerne. Survivors include twin sons, Gaylord (Carolyn) Oitker of Plainville and Gail Oitker of Quincy; grandchildren, Jerry, Gary, Stephanie and Jennifer Oitker; and great-grandchildren, Kristen and Taryn Oitker. In addition to her husband, Merle, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Janet Oitker; a granddaughter, Melissa Oitker; sisters, Wilma Ham and Lola Evans; and brothers, Virgil DeWitt and Fred DeWitt Jr. SERVICES: Private graveside services will be held in Stewart Cemetery in Plainville. MEMORIALS: Richfield Methodist Church or Liberty Christian Church. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 9 to May 11, 2019