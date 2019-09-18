|
|
Garland Francis Ewalt, 87, of Mesa, Ariz., passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Copper Springs Independent Living in Gilbert, Ariz. Garland was born Dec. 15, 1931, near Knox City, Mo., a son of Fred and Nellie Rae House Ewalt. He attended the Island Country School, northeast of Knox City, before graduating from the Knox City High School in the Class of 1950. On Oct. 31, 1959, in Quincy, Ill., Garland married Betty Jean Weems, and to this union two children were born. He served his country in the U.S. Army after high school, and returned to farm with his dad on the family farm near Knox City. Garland began a lengthy career working at Gardner Denver in Quincy, and after his marriage to Betty they moved to Arizona to make their home. He was employed at Honeywell Aerospace before returning to Quincy and working for the next 20 years with Gardner Denver. Once again, he returned to Arizona and worked for Honeywell Aerospace before retiring in 1994. To keep busy in retirement he worked another 14 years at Alberson's Store in Mesa, Ariz. He was a member of Central Christian Church in Mesa, Colony Masonic Lodge, where he received his 60-year pin, and the Knox City American Legion Post in Knox City. In addition to his wife of nearly 60 years, Betty Ewalt of Mesa, survivors include a son, Bradley Eugene and his wife, Mary Ewalt, of Gilbert, Ariz.; a daughter, Brenda Eileen Griffith of Queen Creek, Ariz.; a brother, Roy Lee and Mary Lois Ewalt of Galesburg, Ill.; two sisters, Jewell See of Colony, Mo., and Alice Gipson of Edina, Mo.; a grandson, Nicholas Evan Adcock of Gilbert, Ariz.; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Nellie Ewalt; four brothers, Byron, John, Charlie and Albert Ewalt; and two sisters, Carol Pemberton and Roberta Agee. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Doss Funeral Home in Edina, Mo. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will be in Colony Cemetery, in Colony, Mo., with Pastor Mike Wilson officiating. Casket bearers will be his nephews, Fred Ewalt, Marshall Lynn Ewalt, Ed See, Allan See, George Ewalt, Tony Ewalt, Yohan Ewalt, Fritz Ewalt, Clay See and Paul Wayne Hawkins. An expression of sympathy in memory of Bud Ewalt may be left to the Knox City American Legion Post. A memorial may be left at or mailed to Doss Funeral Home, 208 N. 4th St., Edina, Mo., 63537. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019