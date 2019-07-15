Home

Garry L. Miller Obituary
Garry L. Miller, 81, of Carthage, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his home in Carthage.

Garry was born June 26, 1938, the son of James and Mae (Pulis) Miller, northwest of Ferris. He moved to Carthage at the age of 8. Garry attended Carthage High School and played varsity football. Garry started his career working for the Benner Tea Company and the Hancock County Highway Department before spending 42 years with the Western Illinois Electric Co-op, retiring in 2002. He was an active community member serving in the Carthage Jaycee's where he was recognized as Jaycee of the Year and was also a trustee and charter member of the Carthage Eagle's Club. In 1957, he was united in marriage to Dyanne Mapes, and they later divorced. In 1983, he was united in marriage to JoAnn Skaggs, and she preceded him in death in 1998. He was a classic car fanatic and always had the cleanest wheels in town. He enjoyed being outdoors doing yard work and mushroom hunting. He also was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Dallas Cowboys fan. Garry was a great friend and neighbor to many people.

Garry is survived by two sons, Randy Miller of North Las Vegas, Nev.; and Rick Miller of Liberty; two daughters, Rebecca (Rodney) Huls of Hamilton; and Ronda (Jeff) Green of St. Charles; two beloved grandchildren, Genevieve and Benjamin Green; one sister, Louise (Richard) Smith of Carthage; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, JoAnn; five brothers: Jim, Johnnie, Leonard, Carlee and Francis; and two sisters, Mollie Bentzinger and Cathern Hall.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019, at the Elvaston Cemetery in Elvaston. A luncheon will immediately follow at the Eagle's Club in Carthage. Memorials may be directed to W.O.W. Park in Carthage or the Carthage Eagle's Club. Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 15 to July 17, 2019
