Gary E. Dennison, 78, of Creal Springs, passed away at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home. He was born Feb. 10, 1941, in Quincy, to Everett and Ola (Gregory) Dennison. He married Nancy Sparks on Oct. 13, 1979. Gary served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force. He loved woodworking and could build anything. He also loved to read and to be on the lake, boating. Gary was a member of the Elks Lodge in Murphysboro. Survivors include his wife, Nancy; sons, Ken (Cheryl) Dennison of St. Louis, Craig (Desiree) Dennison of Mendon, Ill., and daughter, Kim Spratt Stearns of Makanda, Ill.; grandchildren, Ashlynn, Cole, Jacob, Jaden and Noah; great-grandchildren, Maizee and Declan; and other relatives and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be at 4 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Crain Funeral Home Egyptian Chapel in Energy, Ill., with Kevin Stinnett officiating. Entombment will follow in Egyptian Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with military honors by the U.S. Air Force and local veterans. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois and envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.