|
|
Gary E. Meyer, 84, of Madison, Wis., was called home by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, after a sudden illness. He was born July 6, 1935, in St. Louis, the only child of Raymond A. and Margareuite (Starnes) Meyer. Gary grew up in Quincy, Ill., and graduated from Quincy Senior High School in 1954. He attended the University of Iowa in Iowa City on a wrestling scholarship and graduated in 1958. Gary married Sally Wellman on Oct. 5, 1985. He loved sailing and canoeing, listening to a wide variety of music, and going out to eat. Gary loved his church home and church family, Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Gary is survived by his wife, best friend and loving and dedicated caregiver, Sally, of Madison; cousin, Dan (Judy) Starnes of Quincy; a daughter from a previous marriage, Michelle Meyer (Neil Rainford) of Madison; and grandsons, Forrest, Rowan and Cedar of Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents; cousins, Bert Starnes and Donny Starnes of Quincy; and the fabulous standard poodle, Walter. Funeral services will be at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Madison at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gary's name to Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care in Madison is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 17 to May 19, 2020