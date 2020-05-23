|
Gary E. Million, 81, of Palmyra, passed away at 7:54 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home. Graveside services will be at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, May 28, in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Palmyra, with deacon Bob Leake officiating. A rosary will be said at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Gary was born April 13, 1939, in Monticello to Barkley D. Million and Vera Bronestine Million Davis. He married Judy Krekemeyer on Nov. 28, 1959, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palmyra. She survives. Other survivors include his children, Marcia Waters (Michael) of Columbia, Melinda Hinkamper of Quincy, Ill., and Marla Meyers ( David) of Palmyra; two sisters, Marjorie Lovegreen (Jim) of Palmyra and Marilyn Powell (Peter) of Wasilla, Alaska; grandchildren, Jason Waters (Christy), Matthew Waters (Katja), Kelsey Hinkamper (Brenan), Kyle Hinkamper, Courtney Kay (Bryce) and Madelyn Sheridan (Logan); great-grandchildren, Alexandrea, Isabella, Finley, Mia, Beau, and Londyn; and several nieces and nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents. A hard worker, his career in sales included time as a sales representative for Roby Robinson, Wicks, Canton Lumber Co., Great Central Lumber Co. and Hannibal Home Store. He had numerous hobbies and activities he enjoyed such as deer hunting, playing golf, hitting up the local auctions, watching sports and eating out with his friends. He could be found every year helping with the Knights of Columbus Barbecue, making chicken for the parade at Joe's Recreation Cafe. If he was in the mood for TV, his favorites included old westerns and comedies such as "Hogan's Heroes," "M-A-S-H" and "All in the Family." He was a loving family man who cherished any time spent with his family. This often included having barbecues, watching the kids play sports and wrestling with the kids on the floor. Gary was a loving husband and father who will be missed by all those who loved him. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palmyra. Memorial contributions may be made to Jackson Park Golf Course. Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 23 to May 25, 2020