|
|
Gary Keith Clark, 79, of rural New Canton, passed away early Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at his home. Gary was born March 6, 1940, in Quincy, to Leslie and Evelyn Richmond Clark. He married Becky Craig on Aug. 7, 1960, at New Canton United Methodist Church, and she preceded him in death Feb. 23, 2016. Gary served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1958 through 1966 and worked for the Rock Island Corps of Engineers from 1960 through 1998. He was assigned to Lock and Dam 20 at Canton, Mo., lockmaster at Lock and Dam 14 at LeClaire, Iowa, and Lock and Dam 22 at Saverton, Mo. He was an industrial diver, a diving supervisor for the Corps and various contractors, owned his own diving company and served as a construction inspector for the Corps. Many challenges occurred during his tenure, including the 1965, 1973 and 1993 Mississippi River floods; 1992 Chicago flood; and Delta Queen in Lock and Dam 22. He served on the Pike County Planning Commission; was past master of Lodge 821 in New Canton; a member of the Hull Masonic Lodge 910 A.F. & A.M.; past commander of Pike County Emergency Corps and Lewis County Emergency Corps (as a recovery diver); and a member of the New Canton Fire Department. Gary also served for 20 years on the Illinois Rural Electric Cooperative board, as well as on the New Canton Cemetery Association, and the New Canton United Methodist Church boards. He enjoyed volunteering his time roasting hogs and frying fish for various community events, and loved spending time with family and friends at the river and the farm. Gary and Becky also enjoyed winters in Donna, Texas, where they had made many great friendships. He is survived by three daughters, Kim (Joe) Harris of Barry, Ill., Cheryl (Randy) Hougland of New Canton, and Tammy (Travis) Harris of Plainfield, Ill.; 12 grandchildren, Clinton, Brandy, Michelle, Doug, Melody, Calvin, Spencer, Madison, Brianna, Joey, Kara and Kaylee; 10 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Triston, Ethan, Brennen, Devlynn, Brigston, Joseph, Finn, Evelyn and Hank; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Becky, he was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Sharon Bower. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at New Canton United Methodist Church. Interment with military rites by Barry American Legion Post 222 will be in Shearer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry with Masonic services at 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to New Canton United Methodist Church, New Canton Fire Department or Shriners Hospital. Condolences may be expressed online at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019