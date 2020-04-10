|
Gary Keith "Butch" Patrick, was born Aug. 6, 1939, in LaBelle and died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, Tenn. He graduated from LaBelle High School in 1957 and immediately joined the U.S. Army, where he attended basic training in Fort Polk, La., and aircraft maintenance school in Fort Rucker, Ala. He was stationed at Ansbach, Germany, where he met lifelong friends and was honorably discharged in 1960. He moved to Arizona and worked at Motorola for 34 years and then returned home to retire in LaBelle. Butch enjoyed all sports and most of all, loved hearing from his children and grandchildren. Survivors include a son, Michael Patrick, and wife Teresa of Gilbert, Ariz.; daughter, Michelle Lloyd and husband Jeff Lloyd of Woodbury Tenn.; six grandchildren, J.P. Lloyd and wife Jerika, Jenna Lloyd, Jaime Prince and husband Travis, Wade Patrick, Justin Lloyd and Shae Patrick; and three great-grandsons, Easton, Everett and Jentzen. He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Patrick; his mother, Valdrys Florea; his sister, Patricia Weitman; and brother, Ronald Patrick. Graveside services will be in LaBelle at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated to your local humane society or animal shelter.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020