Gary L. Peterson, 71, of Quincy, died at 10:51 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. He was born March 6, 1948, to Leroy Peterson and Dorothy Louise Price Peterson in Kirksville, Mo. He married Ronda Morris on June 7, 1969, in Kirksville. She survives. Gary was a 1966 graduate of Kirksville High School and Northeast Missouri State University with a degree in physical education and industrial arts. He served his country in the Army National Guard. He was a member of Lambert Masonic Lodge 659 and an active member of Quincy Consistory, participating and helping at reunions. Gary was a sales representative for the American Greetings Corp. for 32 years. He enjoyed traveling, camping and attending car shows with his street rods. Gary had a great love for dogs and had many over the years. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed attending races. In addition to his wife, Ronda, survivors include a son, Chad Peterson; and a daughter-in-law, Ann of Quincy; his mother, Dorothy L. Brown of Quincy; two grandchildren, Ethan Peterson and Alyssa Peterson of Quincy. Gary was preceded in death by his father; and a granddaughter, Abigail Nicole Peterson. SERVICES: Lambert Masonic Lodge 659 will conduct Masonic services at 1 p.m. Friday, April 26. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Burial with military honors by the Illinois National Guard Funeral Detail will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Quincy Humane Society or . ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.