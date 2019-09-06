|
Gary Lee Cooper, 67, of Quincy, passed away at 7:46 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Born June 23, 1952, in Quincy, Gary was the son of Vernon and Letha Hull Cooper. He graduated from Payson Seymour High School with the class of 1971 and was recognized as an outstanding athlete in his class and in the history of Seymour High. He especially excelled in basketball. Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to the stock car dirt track races and watching women's college basketball. He helped at the Crossing Church doing many tasks. Mr. Cooper was employed as a machinist for Gardner Denver for 38 years. Gary adored his two daughters and son and was proud to have cared and nurtured them from babies to the loving adults they are now. Survivors include two daughters, Mary L. Getz (Dustin "Duck") of Warsaw, Ill., and Beth Cockerill (Brian) of Quincy; a son, Gary M. "Mike" Cooper of Quincy; four grandchildren, Maddison, Mason, Maelee and Miles Cockerill; three brothers, Vernon Cooper (Nancy) of Canton, Ohio, Bob J. Cooper (Debbie) of Quincy and Kenneth Cooper of Quincy; a sister, Doris Black of Quincy; and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Cooper was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Charles Black; and a grandchild, Taylor Cooper. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Burial will be in Payson New Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Quincy Humane Society or to Payson New Cemetery Association. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019