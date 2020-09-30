Herald-Whig Obituaries
Gary Lee Davis, 66, of Taylor, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

He was born Nov. 4, 1953, in Quincy, a son of George and Virginia (Fleer) Davis. He married Gari Baker on Nov. 24, 1979, in Carlsbad, Calif. She survives.

Gary proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from the Illinois Veterans Home after working there for 12 years and then worked for The Quincy Herald Whig on a motor route for three years.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and barbecuing, especially during the Fourth of July holiday.

In addition to his wife, Gary survivors include a daughter, Amber Davis of Kansas City, Mo.; and four nephews, Dale Davis, Paul (Becky) Davis, II, Charles Davis and George Davis.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul Davis; and two sisters, Sandra Smith and Jeannie Wittner.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, in Sunset Cemetery with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 37 and the U.S. Marine Corps Funeral Honors Detail.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Duker & Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to a veterans organization or the donor's choice.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020
