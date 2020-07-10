Home

Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel - Palmyra
424 S. Main
Palmyra, MO 63461
573-769-2233
Gary Lee Freymuth

Gary Lee Freymuth Obituary
Gary Lee Freymuth, 65, of Palmyra, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra is handling arrangements.

Gary was born Aug. 30, 1954, to Bernard and Dorthea Audrain Freymuth in Troy.

He married Mary Jane Seay on Nov. 23, 1991, in Troy. She survives.

Other survivors include his three children, Daisy Freymuth (John Henry Santos) of O'Fallon, William Freymuth (Tammy Linnenbringer) of Troy and Stephanie Chaney of O'Fallon; grandchildren, Austin Ziegemier, Madi Turpin, Whitley Chaney and Noah Lee Snyder; two brothers, James Freymuth and Dennis (Janet) Freymuth.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ben Freymuth; and grandson, Tayler Turpin.

Gary was a journeyman carpenter out of St. Louis before becoming a small-business owner and starting Make A Change Home Improvement and then All Thorough Home Inspection Service. A hard worker, he also drove a truck for Freymuth Trucking and for OATS Transit.

A conservationist, he loved being outdoors working with his Elhew English pointer hunting dogs to be ready for the next quail hunt. Gary enjoyed his numerous fly-in fishing trips to Lake Cherrington in Ontario, Canada. Gary persevered as a two-time cancer survivor!

Memorial contributions may be made to WU Urological Department or WU Radiation oncology.

Condolences may be expressed online at LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 10 to July 12, 2020
