Gary M. Peters, 77, of Fowler, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.
He was born Oct. 21, 1942, in Peoria, Ill., the son of Elmer and Marguerite (Kane) Peters.
Gary was a 1960 graduate of Christian Brothers High School. He received a bachelor's degree from Quincy College. He married Sandy Heitman Vogel on July 12, 1985. She survives.
Gary was comptroller for the city of Quincy for several years. He then worked for Mercantile Bank as an internal auditor for many years until his retirement.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Gary enjoyed golf and Cubs baseball. Gary was a former member of the Elks Club. Gary was an active and a longtime member of the Quincy Exchange Club. For the Quincy Exchange Club, Gary served as master of ceremonies for numerous events over the years. He served in most positions, including president.
He was well-known for his amazing sense of humor and quick wit.
Gary was active in the Republican Party and ran for mayor of Quincy in 1989.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two children, Trent Vogel of Quincy and Tiffeny Vogel and her husband, Jeffrey Conte; three grandchildren, Gavin Vogel, Oliver Vogel and Blaine Covert; nephew, Dan Rose and his wife, Christy; great nephew, Bradley Rose and his wife, Angela, along with their son, Declan; great-niece, Kristi Vicary and her husband, Eric, along with their son, Trevor; and other relatives and many friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Gloria Rose.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment will be in Quincy Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the ALS Association or to the Quincy Humane Society.
Condolences may be expressed online at dukerand haugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020