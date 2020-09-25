|
PAYSON, Ill. -- Gary W. Bunte, 72, of Payson, Ill., died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 10:16 a.m. at Blessing Hospital. Gary was born Oct. 15, 1947 in Hannibal, Mo., the son of Robert L. and Virginia K. Edwards Bunte. Gary was a 1966 Payson Seymour graduate and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was Co-owner of Bunte Truck Service with his brothers where he had worked for over 50 years. He loved trap shooting and was a member of the Quincy Gun Club and South Side Boat Club. Gary enjoyed watching John Wayne Western movies and he was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He especially loved watching his granddaughter's sporting events. Survivors include his companion of 30 years, Sharon Pickens of Payson; three sons, Aaron Bunte of Bowling Green, Mo., Gary David (Tina) Bunte of Golden, Ill., and Eric Bunte of Quincy, Ill.; two grandchildren, Montana and Caitlin Bunte; two brothers, Jerry (Audrie) Bunte of Payson, Ill., and Bobby (Rose) Bunte of Payson, Ill.; numerous nieces and nephews; two step children, Michael Flynn of Maywood, Mo., Dana Pickens of Payson, Ill. Gary was preceded in death by his parents. Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Payson New Cemetery, with Rev. Larry Smith officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard and Payson VFW Post 2061. Please bring a face mask if you plan on attending the service. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Please bring a face mask if you plan on attending the visitation. Memorials: Quincy Gun Club or Blessing Cancer Center. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2020