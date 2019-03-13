QUINCY-- Gary W. Hankins, 52, of Quincy, died Friday, March 8, 2019, in his daughter's home in Quincy. He was born April 4, 1966, in Quincy to William and Mary (Fenton) Hankins. Gary was a graduate of Quincy High School. He ran his own food truck, "Hank's Curbside Canteen." Gary enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, cooking and horticulture. He will be remembered for his goofy attitude, spunk, selflessness and his contagious laughter. He also loved the St. Louis Cardinals and the Oakland Raiders. Survivors include three children, Ashley Oshner and her, husband Travis, Kaitlyn Hankins and her significant other, Josh Shannon, and Marissa Bauer and her significant other, Joe Slee, all of Quincy; four grandchildren, Korbin Hankins and Kenidee Oshner, Lillianne Hankins and Declan Shannon; brother, Doug Hankins and his wife, Pam, of Quincy; sisters, Charlotte Woosley of Quincy, Penny Musolino and her husband, Bob, of Quincy, and Diana Ogle and her husband, Greg, of Geneseo; sisters-in-law, Dottie Hankins, Jackie Hankins and Freda Hankins, all of Quincy; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Robert Hankins, Charles Hankins William Hankins and Terrence Hankins in infancy. SERVICES: Services will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary