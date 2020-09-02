|
|
Gary W. Miller, 73, of Moscow Mills, formerly of Quincy, Ill., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 15, 1946, in Hannibal, Mo., to J.C. and Helen (Perry) Miller. Gary and Charlotte were united in marriage on Oct. 31, 1981, in New London. Together the couple had one child, Travis Miller, and were blessed with Gary Lee Miller, Greg Miller, Lynn Miller, Jay Miller, Heath Roberts and Clifford Roberts. Gary was a truck driver for over 40 years, and he loved the open road. He was employed by Hoeing Trucking for many of those years and later hauled grain for Quincy Elevator. Gary was involved with 4-H for several years. He was a man with many interests: He liked to attend steam engine shows, tractor pulls and watch bull rides. Survivors include his beloved wife, Charlotte Miller of Moscow Mills; children, Travis (Amanda) Miller of Quincy, Gary Lee Miller of St. Louis, Gregory (Cherlyn) Miller of Ozark, Mo., Jay (Cherie) Miller of Louisville, Ky., Lynn Francis (Josh Carter) of Quincy, Heath Roberts of Troy, Mo., and Clifford (Vicki) Roberts of Paris, Mo.; 13 grandchildren, Ashlee Francis, Tori Francis, Brook (Isaac) Lopez, Avry Claire Miller, Helen Miller, Jayden Miller, John Miller, Miracle Miller, Evan Carter, Ariel Gregory, Hazel Miller, Susanna Roberts and Katelyn Roberts; two great-grandchildren, Layla and Desmond Smith; two brothers, Bill (Shirley) Miller of Loraine, Ill., and Jerry (Judy) Miller of Ursa; brother-in-law, James Booher of Palmyra, Mo.; many nieces, nephews, relatives and other friends; and his beloved pups. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Helen Miller; a sister, Leona "Ruthie" Booher; and a granddaughter, Adley Rose Miller. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes and Crematory, 1304 Boone St., Troy, Mo. A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. Ron Bullock officiating. Memorials may be made to Charlotte Miller or Samaritan's Purse c/o McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes and Crematory, 1304 Boone St., Troy, Mo., 63379. Condolences may be expressed online at mccoyblossomfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2020