|
|
Gary Wayne Straus, 83, of Quincy, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. He was born April 13, 1936, in Perry, the son of the late Harold and Mildred Gerard Straus. He married Kay Lightle. Gary was a graduate of Perry High School and worked as a general manager for Trinity Industries until his retirement. He enjoyed going to casinos and visiting family and friends. He loved using his cellphone to text and using FaceTime with family and friends. His frequent and favorite text was at 6:30 every night informing them the "Wheel" was on. Survivors include children, Terri (Tom) White of Grenada, Miss., Mike Straus of Mount Sterling, Ill., and Dana (Danny) Glover of Quincy; his brother, Roger (Sharon) Straus of Philadelphia, Mo.; his longtime companion, Kay Straus of Quincy; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Steve Straus (surviving wife Val Straus of Quincy); a grandson, Jermy Straus; and a granddaughter, Corrine Straus. Due to the current gathering requirements, a private family funeral service will be at Airsman-Hires Funeral Chapel in Griggsville. Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery in Perry. A public memorial reception will be scheduled for a later date. Memorials can be made to . Condolences may be expressed online at airsman-hires.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020