Gena J. Awerkamp, 73, of Quincy, died very peacefully into eternal life on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She passed away after a 16-year war against stage 4 lung cancer. She was born Jan. 21, 1947, in Keokuk, Iowa, to Craig H. and Alyce (Alexander) Glaser of Kahoka, Mo. She attended Kahoka schools, graduating with the Class of 1965. She graduated with a degree in elementary education from the University of Missouri in 1969. On June 7, 1968, she married Jimmie L. Trueblood of Memphis, Mo. He died March 9, 1978. She and her children moved to Columbia, Mo., where she attended the University of Missouri School of Law, graduating in 1982. She practiced law in Columbia for many years with the firm of Smith, Lewis, Beckett & Powell. On June 25, 1988, she married William J. Awerkamp and moved to Quincy. She became a partner at Schmiedeskamp, Robertson, Neu & Mitchell. She retired in 2007, several years after her cancer was diagnosed. Because she continued to be in relatively good health, she was a volunteer tutor for GED students at John Wood Community College, an annulment advocate for the Diocese of Springfield, and an active grandmother. She was a member of Blessing Hospital's Ethics Committee and was on the Boards of Directors of the Quincy Museum, Transitions and Good Samaritan Home of Quincy, serving as president of the board at the home. Gena was an avid sports fan and loved the St. Louis Cardinals and the University of Missouri Tigers. She was a proud partial owner of Awerkamp Machine Co. and loved baking treats for the employees. She was also an active member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Survivors include her husband, Bill Awerkamp; her children, Joel (Renee) Trueblood of Tacoma, Wash., Johnna (Mark) Terwelp of Quincy and Jill Trueblood (Lanny Attebery) of Tonasket, Wash.; her grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Josephine Trueblood, Benjamin Terwelp, Ella Terwelp and Anne-Marie Trueblood; her brothers-in-law, Robert (Mary) Awerkamp of Bellview, Kan., and Donald (Barbara) Awerkamp of Tucson, Ariz.; her sisters-in-law, Janet Awerkamp of Dana Point, Calif., and Judy (Rick) Shuey of Kirksville, Mo.; Mikie (Ray) O'Bryant (who she thought of as her sister) of Kahoka; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her first husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Vern and Leona Trueblood and John and Myrtle Awerkamp; and a brother-in-law, Gary Trueblood. Due to COVID-I9 restrictions, a private funeral Mass will be at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Monsignor Michael Kuse officiating, followed by internment in Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be at a later date. Memorials can be made to Quincy Medical Group Cancer Institute or Blessing Foundation (designated for the radiation department). Gena credited those with allowing her to live a long life after being diagnosed with cancer. Donations also can be made to a charity of donor's choice. Donations will be handled by Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
