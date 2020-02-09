|
Genadine "Jenny" McConnell, 96, of Quincy, died at 8:20 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her home. Genadine was born Aug. 29, 1923, in Pittsfield, Ill., the daughter of Otto and Nellie Willard Smithers. She married Leaton Lavene McConnell on Feb. 9, 1944, in Quincy. He preceded her in death Nov. 1, 2005. She graduated from Quincy High School in 1941. Jenny worked at State Street Store for more than 32 years as a sportswear buyer. Along with her husband, Jenny was a longtime active member of Women of the Moose and Faith Journey Church. She loved to go bowling, earning multiple awards and patches, and spending time with her family fishing. Survivors include her three grandchildren, Derek (Colleen) McConnell of Mesa, Ariz., Jason McConnell of Nine Mile Falls, Wash., and Janine McConnell of Mesa; four great-grandchildren, Brice, Conner, Jett and Paisley McConnell; and one great-great grandchild, Derex McConnell. In addition to her husband, Jenny was preceded in death by her parents; a son, James McConnell; a sister, Geraldine "Jerry" Purdy; and two brothers, Kenneth Willard Smithers and Otto E. Smithers Jr. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Faith Journey Church, with Pastor Ryan Wiemelt officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 17, at the church. Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation for Hospice or Faith Journey Church. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020