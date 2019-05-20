Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Lugering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene R. Lugering


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gene R. Lugering Obituary
QUINCY -- Gene R. Lugering, 63, of Quincy, died Friday, May 17, 2019, in his home.

Born Jan. 4, 1956, in Quincy, Gene was a son of Clement and Vernice Bisser Lugering.

Gene was a 1975 graduate of Quincy High and attended Quincy technical school. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was employed as a mechanic at Sears for over 40 years until his retirement in 2018. He worked at Lube Pro for a short time after his retirement.

Survivors include one sister, Susan Spague (Melvin) of Plainville; a niece, Sarah Uptegrove (Tyler) of Knob Noster, Mo. and a nephew, Michael Sprague of Riverside, Calif.

Mr. Lugering was preceded in death by his parents and a brother James "Jim" Lugering.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate the life of Gene will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Plainville First Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 20 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
Download Now