QUINCY -- Gene R. Lugering, 63, of Quincy, died Friday, May 17, 2019, in his home. Born Jan. 4, 1956, in Quincy, Gene was a son of Clement and Vernice Bisser Lugering. Gene was a 1975 graduate of Quincy High and attended Quincy technical school. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was employed as a mechanic at Sears for over 40 years until his retirement in 2018. He worked at Lube Pro for a short time after his retirement. Survivors include one sister, Susan Spague (Melvin) of Plainville; a niece, Sarah Uptegrove (Tyler) of Knob Noster, Mo. and a nephew, Michael Sprague of Riverside, Calif. Mr. Lugering was preceded in death by his parents and a brother James "Jim" Lugering. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate the life of Gene will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Plainville First Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 20 to May 22, 2019