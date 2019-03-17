Geneva Melvena Nall Bridgman Powers, 96, of Jefferson City, Mo, died at 3:06 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City. She was born Oct. 23, 1922, in College Mound, Mo., to Ezra and Mary C. Hayden Brooks. She met the love of her life, John R. Powers, at Old Settler's Reunion in 1977. They married Dec. 5, 1981, in Jefferson City, and until her death they were inseparable. He survives. Geneva had been employed by Motorola. She also worked as a cook at Quincy's Elks Club, Coach House, Kwik Chic, Pete's Boat House and Dede's Tavern. She retired after 17 years of working side by side with her husband, John, managing their food service business. Geneva (Neva) was a wife, mother and grandmother who loved quilting and sewing. Most recently she made tied lap quilts and donated them to various organizations and individuals. Her slogan was "There is love in every stitch." Her hobbies also included growing flower and vegetable gardens and preserving the harvests. Her hands were seldom idle and she was very thrifty. She loved treating visitors with homemade goodies. Cinnamon rolls was one of her specialties. She loved to repurpose dolls of all kinds and displayed them proudly. She had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her husband, survivors include five children, Doris (Thomas) Dede of Quincy, Linda Thomas of Mendon, Donna (Donald) Young of Rushville, Gregory (Barb) Nall of Camp Point and Gina (James) Edwards of Eldora, Iowa; 16 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren. Geneva was preceded in death by two sons, Gary and Jackie Nall; her parents; four brothers, Vernon (Tillie), Obert, Otis and William Brooks; two sisters, Oleta O'Dear and Opal Bowen; and a son-in-law, Richard Thomas. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Chaplain Tammy Kanatzar conducting. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Capital Region Medical Center. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary