George A. Caspermeyer, 81, of Quincy, died on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in his home. He was born on Jan. 23, 1939, in Quincy, the son of George and Mildred (Wisman) Caspermeyer. George was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. He married Judith Fischer on May 9, 1959. She survives. George worked for Moorman Manufacturing for 40 years, then was a crossing guard for the Quincy Public Schools for 20 years. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. George was an avid golfer and achieved five holes in one over the years. He was a Cardinal baseball fan and a fan of Quincy Notre Dame and Quincy University Athletics. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by: four children, Cathy Ley (David) of Quincy, Mark Caspermeyer (Karen) of Bentonville, Ark., Carol Dailing (Randy) of St. Louis, Mo, and Matt Caspermeyer (Liz) of Roswell, Ga.; ten grandchildren, Brandon Ley (Leah), Kelsey Hayes (David), Amanda Darnell (Jason), Zachary Caspermeyer (Chelsea), Kyle Caspermeyer (Katelyn), Charlie Caspermeyer, Taylor Dailing, Megan Dailing, Grace Caspermeyer and Audrey Caspermeyer. Numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive. George was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Charles, Richard, and Maurice Caspermeyer. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter Catholic Church, with interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to Quincy Notre Dame or to St. Peter Catholic Church. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2020