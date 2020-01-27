|
George A. "Pete" Kindle Jr., 67, passed away Jan. 24, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital after battling for several months with an unexpected illness. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Community Church of the Nazarene in Colona. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Schroder Mortuary in Colona. Burial will be in Dayton Corners Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Church. Pete was born Aug. 19, 1952, in Quincy, the son of George and Ruby (Reddick) Kindle. He married Dixie Deming on July 1, 1986, in Camp Point, Ill. He spent many years playing baseball and enjoyed several more years coaching all three sons' baseball teams. He also spent a lot of time at his church where he was the treasurer. Pete retired from Oscar Mayer in 2001, he then went back to work at John Deere where he has been for the past 12 years. He was an avid deer hunter and especially loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and a large extended family. Survivors include his wife Dixie, children Annita (Brian) Smith, Eric (Erica) Walton, Erin (Jason) Weninger, Jason (Amanda) Walton, and George "Joe" III (Emily) Kindle. Grandchildren include Lydia, Leila, Jasmine, Jade, Isaac, Lincoln, and Kindle. Mother Ruby Jacobs. Sister Sarah Frederick and sister in law Judy Burkhalter. Nephews Moe Sorensen, Fran Sorensen, Charles Burkhalter and great nieces and nephews. He was truly a friend to everybody. Pete was preceded in death by his father, his sister Lena Kindle, and several other special Aunts and Uncles. Online condolences may be sent to the family at schrodermortuary.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020