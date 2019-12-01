|
George Broemmer, 98, of the Good Samaritan Home, formerly of 2904 Lind, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the home. He was born Oct. 23, 1921, in Quincy, the son of Albert and Edith (Willing) Broemmer. He married Ora Frances "Fran" Spindler on Oct. 12, 1940, in Hannibal, Mo. She preceded him in death Feb. 16, 2014. George served in the U.S. Army in the 75th Infantry during World War II from 1944 to 1946. He participated in the Battle of the Bulge and was awarded three Bronze Stars. George worked in the maintenance department of the Electric Wheel/Firestone Co., retiring in 1983. He was the past commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5129 and a life member of the Post 11041 in Palmyra, Mo. George was past president of the UAW Local 201 Retirees, past president of the Advisory Board of the Senior Center and a member of the Area Agency on Aging Board. Mr. Broemmer was a former longtime member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and a present member of St. Francis Catholic Church. George was the last of his generation. Survivors include five children, James W. Broemmer Sr. and his wife, Marsha, of Chandler, Ariz., Ronald D. Broemmer of Quincy, Nancy Brown and her husband, William, of Hudson, Ill., Michael Broemmer and his wife, Rita, of Quincy and Kevin Broemmer and his wife, Teri, of Quincy; daughter-in-law, Judy Aschemann Broemmer of Moline, Ill.; grandchildren, Misty Kelsy and her husband, Mike, Billy Broemmer and his wife, Janice, Brad Broemmer and his wife, Pam, Brien Broemmer, Christy Fobert, James Broemmer Jr. and his wife, Tracy, Kim Peters and her husband, Brad, Chris Broemmer and his wife, Dena, Amy Ward and her husband, Rick, Gary Lee Miller, Greg Miller and his wife, Cheryl Lynn, Jay Miller and his wife, Cherie, Judy Lynn Carter and her husband, Josh, Bradley Brown and his wife, Hannah, Brian Brown, Brandon Brown and his wife, Colleen, Bryce Brown and his wife, Krista, Jamy Landwehr and her husband, Chris, Brandy Hickerson and her husband, Brent, Emily Broemmer and Katie Broemmer; 42 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, George Broemmer, Jr.; a daughter, Judy Griner; brothers, Albert, Clarence and Bob Broemmer; sisters, Marie Upchurch, Stella Maxwell, Florence Patterson and Clara Tucker. Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 9:30 a.m. Monday at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment with military rites will be in Sunset Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Quincy Senior Center or to St. Francis Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019