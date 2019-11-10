|
George D. Youtzy, 95, of Quincy, died at 5:18 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. George was born Dec. 31, 1923, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of George A. and Stella Quaas Youtzy. He married Frances "Fran" Schilling on Dec. 17, 1964, in Aurora, Ill. She survives. George received his education in the public schools in Cedar Rapids and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1942. He began college at Iowa State University, but was called home to enter the draft in the U.S. Army. He did not go into the service until March 1947. He married Dorene Delong in 1946. This union ended in divorce in 1963. George was employed by Colonial Packing Co. until 1951, when he re-entered college at Cornell in Mount Vernon, Iowa. He was a ministerial student serving the Methodist Church in Iowa, graduating in 1955. He attended Dubuque Theological Seminary, graduating in 1960 with a degree in ministry. In 1955 he was appointed to serve the Methodist Church in Colesburg, Iowa, and upon graduation in 1960 he was appointed to serve the Plainfield, Iowa Methodist Church. In 1962 he was appointed to serve as fundraiser and development officer for Hillcrest Family Service in Dubuque, Iowa. After his marriage to Fran in 1964, the Youtzys moved to Quincy in 1966 to serve as assistant to the president of Chaddock Home for Youth. He served in that role until his retirement in 1983. George was a member of the Illinois River Conference of the United Methodist Church. He had been a member of the Quincy Breakfast Optimist Club and served two terms as president of the Noon Optimist Club, which was recognized as an "Honor Club" during his administration. He also served two terms as lieutenant governor. Since his retirement, he and his wife have been active at Vermont Street United Methodist Church. In addition to his wife, Frances, survivors include a stepson, Thomas (Rita) Berling of Richardson, Texas; a stepdaughter, Judith Berling of Berkeley, Calif.; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Earl Youtzy; and two sisters, Leah Zugschwerdt and Helen White. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Vermont Street United Methodist Church in Quincy with the Rev. Patty Johansen and the Rev. Josh Vahle officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be made to Vermont Street United Methodist Church or Chaddock Foundation. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019