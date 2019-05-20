BARING, Mo. -- George Francis Hunolt, age 78, of Baring, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at his residence north of Baring. He was born April 30, 1941, in Missouri, a son of Leo Francis and Georgia Maurita Karhoff Hunolt. He was united in marriage to Lois Irene Dalton on May 19, 1962, in the St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Baring. Surviving are his wife Lois Hunolt of Baring; three children, Mark (Angela) Hunolt of Baring, Theresa (Chuck) Etzkorn of Tulsa, Okla. and Kathy (Greg) Hoener of Sutter, Ill.; two brothers, Robert (Sandy) Hunolt of Edina, Mo. and Terry (Teresa) Hunolt of Baring; two sisters, Barbara Rampy of Moberly, Mo. and Lois (Kenny) Hunziker of Knox City, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Megan (Aaron) Hees, Andrew Hunolt, Mathew Hunolt, Denise (Justin) Herron, Bryce (Kelly) Etzkorn, Michael (Richlyn) Hoener, Gregory (Megan) Hoener, Thomas (Lexi) Hoener, and Amber Hoener; two great grandchildren, Mason Hees and Callum Hoener; and several nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Michael Todd Hunolt; two brothers, Leo and Richard Hunolt; and mother and father-in-law, Wayne and Stella Dalton. George received his education at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School and Baring High School. He was a lifetime farmer, worked for the Santa Fe Railroad, Kaser Rock Quarry and served as Knox County Assessor. George was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He had served on the St. Aloysius Cemetery Board and the Baring Senior Housing Board. George loved farming and spending time with his children and grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edina, Mo. Father Colin Franklin will officiate. Music will be provided by the Clark family. Casket bearers will be Andrew Hunolt, Mathew Hunolt, Bryce Etzkorn, Justin Herron, Aaron Hees, Mason Hees, Michael Hoener, Gregory Hoener, Thomas Hoener, Austin Jansen and Zack Jansen. Honorary bearers will be Scott Jansen, Scott Bryant, Eric DeRosear, Bill Delaney, Les McKinney, Bob Delaney, Mike Fox, Ronnie Peterson, Richard Clark, Pastor Graig Connell, Kyle Stout, Alan Peavler, Billy Early and David Bugh. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, with a prayer service being held at 4 p.m. in the Hudson-Rimer funeral Home in Edina, Mo. Memorials are suggested to the Knox County , Hospice of Northeast MO or Knox County Health Department. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 20 to May 22, 2019