CANTON, Ill. -- George Loraine Eales, 81, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home in Canton, Ill. He was born Jan. 23, 1939, in Kinderhook, Ill., to George Robert and Lula Mae (Hinch) Eales. Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Lorne Eales; five sisters, Alene Likes, Edith Oitker, Edna Brownlee, Bertha May Hardy and Gloria Goodwin; and his best friend, Emil Caballero. George is survived by three sisters, Dorothy Kaufmann and Georgia Etta Hutmacher both of Springfield, Ill., and Erma Garner of Canton, Ill.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. George was an upholsterer by trade working, most recently, for fitness centers across the state of Florida and, earlier, providing installation and repair services for the airline industry. He spent the last 30 years in the Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., area. He also lived in Los Angeles, Calif., St. Louis, Mo., and, most recently, Canton, Ill. George Loraine will be remembered as a kind and generous man who was always ready and willing to help his family and friends. Per his request, no public services will be held. Cremation has been accorded. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020