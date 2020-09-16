|
George Milton Whitlock, 78, of New Salem, Ill., passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was born on Jan. 13, 1942, to Harley and Alberta (Crawford) Whitlock in Quincy, Ill. He married Ginger Kristine Royalty May 11, 1997, at their home and she survives. George attended the Methodist Church in New Salem, Ill., and enjoyed holding bible study in their home. He worked as a carpenter and loved to buy old houses to renovate and resell. He later worked at Illini Community Hospital for twelve years and retired from there in 2005. In his spare time, he enjoyed shooting guns and hunting with the boys and also liked travelling the country with Ginger. George loved his coffee shop time and loved talking to anyone who would listen. He was passionate about woodworking and showing his grandchildren the trade and sharing his true love of ice cream. George was a matter of fact kind of guy, who was hard working often working two jobs at once. He truly loved his family and his greatest joy was his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife, Ginger who was a wonderful caretaker; sons, George Whitlock of Pittsfield, Ill., and Doug (Annette) Whitlock of Milton, Ill.; daughters, Debbie (William) Booker of Baylis, Ill., Rita (Don) Knowles of Fishhook, Ill., Teresa Lyons of Perry, Ill., Lori (Darin) Riffey of Baylis, Ill., and Gina Hecox (David Shearer) of Fishhook, Ill.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren; brother, Harley (Rita) Whitlock of Pittsfield, Ill.; sister, Mardell Hammitt of New Salem; and several nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents; son, Harley Wilson in infancy; grandson, Cory Lyons in infancy; brother, Robert Whitlock; sisters, Mary Jane Crowder and Genevieve Ridgeway; and sons-in-law, Randy Lyons and Darrell Hecox. Graveside service will be 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Gray Cemetery in New Salem, Ill. Memorials are suggested to Pike County Animal Shelter or Gray Cemetery. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2020