Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel - Palmyra
424 S. Main
Palmyra, MO 63461
573-769-2233
George Robert Daniels


1946 - 2020
George Robert Daniels Obituary
George Robert Daniels, 73, of Palmyra, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at his home.

Per George's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra is handling arrangements.

George was born Dec. 16, 1946, in Hannibal to Jewell and Elva Hinch Daniels. Survivors include the love of his life, Desiree Detwiler of Palmyra; mother, Kay Detwiler of Palmyra; children, Jewelline "Julie" Daniels of Quincy, Ill., Rebecca Hudgens (Ed) of Wentzville, Mo., Brandon West (Carrie) of Hannibal, George Ausmus (Sharon) of Quincy, Dean LaVelle of Quincy, Lisa Carter of Quincy and Tammy Grissom (Jason Kuhlman) of Mendon, Ill.; beloved and best friend, Russy, George's dog; best friend and brother in-law, Marty Tolbert (Kim) of Redfield Ark.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

George was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Daniels; and nephew, Robbie Daniels.

He sold cars for many years and owned several car sales lots of his own. He enjoyed going to the boats and loved gambling. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Online condolences may be shared at LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
