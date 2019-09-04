Home

Arnold's Funeral Home - Canton
1100 White St.
Canton, MO 63435
573-288-4488
George "Ron" Taylor

George "Ron" Taylor Obituary
CANTON, Mo. -- George "Ron" Taylor, 82 of Canton, Mo., passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

The son of George H. and Laura A. McCollum, Taylor was born on May 1, 1937 in Quincy.

He was united in marriage to Barbara J. Osbourn on Feb. 14, 2003, in Kahoka, Mo. She preceded him in death on Aug. 24, 2014.

Ron was a member of the First Baptist Church of Canton. He owned and operated Taylor Trucking for 25 years. He liked gardening and was avid race car fan.

Ron is survived by two sons, Larry (Rita) Taylor of Canton, Mo., and Dan (Donna) Taylor of Prague, Czech Republic; four grandchildren, Beau Taylor, Nikki (Taylor) Savage, Matt Bainbridge, Sara (Bainbridge) Moss; ten great-grandchildren: Jace Taylor, Bleu Taylor, Hadlee and Elliot Savage, Katelyn, Vivian and Thomas Bainbridge, and Isaac, Jacob and Hannah Moss; two sisters, Judy Bixler of Canton, Mo., and Sandy Franklin of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two step sons, Byron (Julie) Thompson of Augusta, Ill., and Dale (Mary) Thompson of Macomb, Ill.; two stepdaughters, Linda (Jay) Cremer of Macomb, Ill., and Michelle (Justin) Hinderliter of Lewiston, Ill.; ten stepgrandchildren, Marissa (Thompson) Tully, Kelli Riney, Mark, Matthew and Michael Thompson, Jessica (Cremer) Pittman, Jon and Jordan Cremer, Chelsea (Moore) Wherley and Skyler Moore; 13 stepgreat-grandchildren, William Tully, Ella and Lilly Tully, Tucker and Emmett Thompson, Olivia, Ellie and Easton Cremer, Adalynn Wherley, Penelope Pittman, Blakely and Bostyn Thompson and Jax Thompson; half-sister, Lulyn Godfreid; half-brother, Terry Taylor; and several nieces and nephews including, Gail Cottrell and Paula Bobeen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Mike Taylor; daughter, Kathy Bainbridge; and grandson, Bleu Taylor.

Graveside memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetery in Macomb, Ill., with Rev. Brian Stone officiating.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Canton.

Arnold's Funeral Home in Canton in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at arnoldsfuneralhome.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
