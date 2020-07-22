Home

Travis Funeral Chapel
125 S Church St
La Plata, MO 63549
(660) 332-7145
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
La Plata Cemetery
La Plata, IL
1929 - 2020
George W. Cribb Obituary
George W. Cribb, 90, of Kirksville, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Northeast Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 23, 1929, in La Plata, the son of Ernest and Grace (Nihiser) Cribb. On Sept. 10, 1952, in Reading, Mass., he was united in marriage with Joanne "Jo" Lane, who survives.

Survivors include a son, Carl Cribb and wife Ellen Marie of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; three daughters, Kathryn Butler and husband John of DeKalb, Ill., Jean Cribb of Columbia, Mo., and Sandy Carpenter of Quincy, Ill.; a sister, Phyllis Birkinshaw of La Plata; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; three sisters, Arlene, Eva and Dorothy; a brother, Lloyd; and a granddaughter, Crystal Canfield.

George was a 1948 graduate of La Plata High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps on Aug. 10, 1948, and was honorably discharged on July 18, 1952. He graduated from Coyne Electric School in Chicago in September 1954. George was employed by Gates Radio in Quincy for 20 years. He later owned and operated Cribb Grocery and Service in Durham, Mo., until retirement in December 1993.

In retirement, George enjoyed driving cars for several local dealers. He enjoyed his yardwork and planting trees on different properties. George was known to be able to fix almost everything. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kirksville.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, in La Plata Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Kirksville. They may be sent to or left at Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, MO 63549.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 22 to July 24, 2020
