ROCKPORT, Ill. -- Gerald Charles Graham, 77, of rural Rockport, Ill., passed away Sunday evening Feb. 23, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. Gerald was born Nov. 21, 1942, in Pittsfield, a son of Charles A. and Velma E. Grover Graham. He married Sandra Jean Cress on Aug. 17, 1963, in Pittsfield at the home of Rev. Joe T. Maynard and she survives. Gerald was a 37 year employee of Pan Handle Eastern Gas Pipeline Company in Pleasant Hill. He also raised livestock and was one of the first custom hay balers in the area. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and camping and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and attending their events. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Jean Graham of rural Rockport; a daughter, Chris (Ryan) Crowder of Belleview; a son, Seth Graham of Rockport; seven grandchildren, Greg Kelly, Josh Kelly, Autumn Crowder, Austin Crowder, Jesse Crowder, Gavin Graham and Lilly Graham; ten great-grandchildren; a brother, Irvin (Soon) Graham of rural Hamburg; a brother-in-law, Larry Cress of Pleasant Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; infant twin brothers; and a son, Doug Graham. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill conducted by Rev. Dale Wilfong. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery at Atlas. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the charity or organization of the donor's choice. The family would like to express their appreciation to the Calhoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hardin for the excellent care given to Gerald. Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020