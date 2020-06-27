|
Gerald Conrad "Butch" Herold Jr., 75, of Palmyra, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home. Butch was born April 3, 1945, to Gerald Conrad Herold Sr. and Cecilia Suzanne Fisher Herold in Washington, D.C. He married Anna Sue Edmunds on April 30, 1966, in Quincy, Ill. She survives. Other survivors include his children, Nathan Herold, Leila (Monte) Burch and Ryan (Angela) Herold, all of Palmyra, Mo.; grandchildren, Sierra Burch of Owasso, Okla., Zach and Mason Burch, Breyahna, Tegan and Airabella Herold all of Palmyra; sisters, Linda (Anton) Maltby of Albuquerque, N.M., Barbara (Nyle) Klingingsmith of Columbia, Mo., and Deborah (Stanley) Johnston of Marshfield, Wis.; brother in-law, Marvin J. Edmunds Jr. of Palmyra; and seven nephews, cousins and extended family. Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Sue Herold; mother-in-law, Althie Edmunds; father-in-law, Marvin Edmunds; and granddaughter, Savanah Marie Herold. Butch loved his family, archery, golf and hunting. He had spent several years being a professional archer traveling to Canada, Mexico, New York, Las Vegas and various other U.S. locations. His passion was introducing archery to youths and adults. He always said, "Anyone can shoot a bow; they just need the correct bow and a good instructor." Butch couldn't stay in his office when customers came in to Butch's Sports World; he always loved to come out and visit with them and give them his personal attention. Butch started his career with Ayers Oil Co. in Quincy as a bookkeeper and then transferred to Mount Sterling, Ill., as a plant manager. After that he moved to Fort Madison, Iowa, as a dispatcher for the Ruan Transport Trucking Co. He then moved to Missouri to manage Ruan Transport out of West Quincy and then Quincy, later taking a position as manager of Arizona Truck Lines out of Gallup N.M. In 1980, he and his family moved to Redlands, Calif., where he became executive secretary for the National Field Archery Association, which was close to bankruptcy. During the eight years he was there, he traveled across the country overseeing numerous archery events, brought back its magazine, built a new building and computerized the office. In the fall of 1988, he and his family moved back to Palmyra to be closer to family and to open an archery shop. The shop was to be located in part of an old barn, but people couldn't wait and started knocking on the back door of the house. The store moved to 224 S. Main in Palmyra and was known as Butch's Archery. A few years later he sold the business and went to work managing Outdoor Sports World in Quincy. In 1996, he purchased the business back and built a new building in the Palmyra Industrial Park opening Butch's Sports World in 1997. Butch was a lifelong member of the National Field Archery Association. He was a member of Missouri Bowhunters, serving as president for two years. He was a member of Duck's Unlimited, National Wild Turkey Federation, Whitetails Unlimited and Pheasants Forever. He was a member of Archery Retailers Association and had been on its board of directors. Butch was a longtime member of Archery Trade Association, where he served as a member of the Archery Dealers Council for many years. He loved to talk about all the kids he worked with in archery. He was so proud of all his state and National Archery Champions. He always wanted to bring a national archery event to this area and was so proud to have brought the Rinehardt R-100 Archery Tournament to Palmyra in 2019. The R-100 will be in Palmyra again this year in Flower City Park. He especially cherished his time on the golf course, playing golf with his dear friends, Larry Voepel and Dr. Angelo LLana, and spending time with his grandchildren watching them play and participate in various activities or just spending time together with them. The last two years, Butch taught an archery class at Hannibal LaGrange University. In the past, he helped promote National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP). He recently had been the Missouri state coordinator for the "S3DA" archery program. For relaxing, Butch liked to watch old cowboy shows, read Western books and listen to old 1950s and '60s music on his record player. He attended Warren Christian Church in Warren, Mo. Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made and a video tribute may be viewed at LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 27 to June 29, 2020